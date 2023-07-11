Landslide blocks Udaipur-Killar road

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 10

Following incessant rainfall in the past two days, the main road from Udaipur to Killar and Sach Pass and the Killar-Gulabgarh road have been blocked due to landslides and rising water level in the nullahs. Pangi SDM Raman Gharsangi stated this in an official communique today.

In view of the safety of commuters, the HRTC has suspended its bus service in the Pangi valley. The SDM said that the rescue work was being underway after the administration received information that some vehicles coming from Chamba to Killar had got stuck as the road was blocked near Bagotu on the Sach Pass road.

Personnel were also facing difficulty in carrying out rescue work staff as the road was sinking near the Shelly Bridge at Killar and was blocked at several other places. However, the SDM maintained that all the persons coming from Chamba to Killar were safe.

He said, “Efforts are being made by the Public Works Department to restore the road and soon the vehicles will be removed from the blocked locations.” He added that instructions had been given to officials at all patwar circles of the Revenue Department under Pangi subdivision to send information about loss of life and property due to heavy downpour.

The SDM said that the Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Electricity Department had also been instructed to restore the interrupted supplies of drinking water and electricity. He also appealed to the people to stay in their homes and get information about the route before coming to the valley.