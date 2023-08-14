Landslide damages 9 houses in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 13

Three houses were completely damaged while six others developed big cracks due to a landslide following heavy rain at Daksech village near Namhol in Bilaspur district today. The landslide also swept away an about 200-metre stretch of the national highway-105 between Namhol village and Brahmpukhar. Two trucks and a car parked along the highway were also swept away while nine goats, one buffalo and its calf were buried under the debris of cowsheds damaged in the incident.

Abid Hussain Sadik, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, said that a team of the Disaster Management Authority was rushed to the incident spot immediately. He added that the highway was completely damaged and there was no scope of traffic being restored on this stretch.

He said that traffic from Shimla was diverted from Darla Mor via Navgaon to reach Beri while people travelling from the Dharamsala side could also use the Jukhala to Namhole link road. He added that it may take two or three days for the highway to be reopened for traffic, as the NHAI had started the restoration work on a war footing.

Former MLA Ram Lal Thakur, who met disaster-affected people, said that nine families of Daksech village were affected by the landslide. He added that the government had assured the affected families of every possible help.

