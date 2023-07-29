Landslide damages Kinnaur road

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 28

Landslides in Rampur subdivision have obstructed the National Highway-5, snapping the connectivity with Kinnaur district. According to officials, the highway is obstructed at Juri and Jhakri following major landslides.

“The road at the Broni Khud has sunk and efforts are on to restore it. The blockade near Jhakri is also being removed,” said an official of Rampur subdivision.

Meanwhile, four houses have been vacated following a landslide at Nathpa village in Kinnaur. “The houses have not suffered any damage, but people have been asked to vacate these as a precautionary measure,” said an official of the District Emergency Operation Centre, Kinnaur.

According to the Meteorological Department, the intensity of the monsoon will reduce a little for a couple of days from July 30. However, the department has issued an alert of flashfloods in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts till July 29.

Over the past 24 hours, several places in Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra have received heavy rainfall. Bhoranj in Hamirpur received 130 mm rainfall, Kataula in Mandi (120 mm) and Dharamsala in Kangra district (80 mm).

