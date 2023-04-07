Landslide debris on Kasauli road

The landslide debris lying on the Dharampur-Garkhal-Kasauli road for more than six months is leading to frequent traffic jams as the road has become single lane on this stretch. The Public Works Department has neither repaired the road nor removed the debris. As a result, there are long queues of vehicles stuck in traffic jams, especially on the weekends, causing inconvenience to tourists and locals. —Amrita, Solan

Garbage dumped along Shimla-Dhalli bypass

The dumping of garbage on the hillside of the Shimla-Dhalli bypass is going on unchecked. The Shimla Municipal Corporation should take strict action and impose penalty on people, who are dumping garbage along this stretch. —Subhash Sharma, Shimla

Parking lot needed near passport office at Panthaghati

The lack of parking facility near the passport office at Panthaghati in Shimla is causing inconvenience to the public. Vehicles parked on the road here lead to frequent traffic jams. The administration should make adequate arrangements for people coming here from various places for passport-related work. —Anurag, Vikasnagar, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]