Landslide fear grips Khaneti residents

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Kotgarh, July 31

People are spending sleepless nights in Khaneti and surrounding panchayats in and around the Kotgarh area. They aren’t at peace during the day either. They feel they have a better chance of escaping the threat of looming landslides or the water gushing down the hill into their houses during the day time.

“We are living under a constant threat of landslides. It’s too scary and stressful,” said Amit Singha, a youth from Khaneti.

The apple bowl has turned into a dangerously active sliding zone. The approach road to Khaneti and surrounding villages has become highly prone to landslides. There’s hardly an orchard or a forest that doesn’t wear a muddy look.

Landslides have swept away major portions of orchards. Yet, people aren’t talking much about their orchards as they are more worried about their lives and houses at present.

“Several houses face the threat of landslides. A number of people have abandoned their houses. If the rain continues for some more time, many others will have to vacate their houses,” said Gulshan, another youth from Khaneti.

The situation in the nearby Madhavani panchayat area is more or less the same. Many houses in this area have become unsafe. “Around 40 houses have become unsafe in Madhavani and Khaneti,” said Anuj Bhaik, a local resident.

“Most of these people move to their relatives’ houses during the night and return in the morning,” said Bhaik. The damage caused to the orchards is also massive. “There’s not even one orchard that hasn’t sustained some damage. A few growers have lost their orchards completely,” said Bhaik.

In Kotgarh’s Bhreri village, people feel a large chunk of land in orchards, spanning over several bighas, is sinking. “The situation is scary. The land is sinking and so are our houses,” said Raj Kumari pointing towards widening cracks in her courtyard.