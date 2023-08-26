Landslide-hit Jawali villagers resent Kangra MP’s absence

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 25

BJP leaders and former ministers hailing from Kangra district faced the wrath of villagers affected by landslides in Niyangal gram panchayat of Jawali subdivision today. The villagers were upset over the absence of Kangra Lok Sabha MP Kishan Kapoor, who had adopted this panchayat but did not take care of it even after the rain disaster. Several houses were badly damaged due to heavy rain in the panchayat a few days ago.

A video clip of gram panchayat up-pradhan Sandeep Samkaria expressing anguish over the absence of the MP during the natural calamity went viral this afternoon. The BJP leaders led by former Speaker Vipin Parmar, who is also the party in-charge of the Kangra parliamentary constituency, tried to pacify Samkaria but he did not relent.

Samkaria said that the people of the area had never seen the MP during his five years’ tenure whereas 75 per cent of the MP LAD Fund had remained unused. BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor, former minister Rakesh Pathania, Nurpur MLA Ranvir Nikka and party leader from Jawali Sanjay Guleria were part of the delegation.

The BJP leaders tried to convince the landslide-affected villagers but the latter were in no mood to listen to them.

#BJP #Kangra #Lok Sabha #Nurpur