Landslide in Anni, eight buildings collapse

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, August 24

Eight multi-storey buildings were completely destroyed while two others suffered partial damage due to a massive landslide near the new bus stand in Anni town of Kullu district today. However, there was no loss of life as the district administration had already got the buildings vacated that had developed cracks.

Due to incessant rain, the strata has loosened in the region, resulting in the collapse of these buildings. Around 35 to 40 more buildings have become vulnerable and the district administration has issued orders to vacate these as well.

The incident occurred around 9.15 am and the videos went viral on social media. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu lauded the proactive steps taken by the district administration sensing danger and getting the buildings vacated in time, thus saving precious lives.

There were two banks and many shops in these buildings, which were also got vacated along with goods. Meanwhile, losses were curtailed due to the timely action of the district administration.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg reached the spot to review the relief operation and take stock of the damage caused. He said that about a week ago, vacation notices were issued to the occupants of the buildings, which had become vulnerable due to subsidence following torrential rainfall.

He said that the administration had got the buildings vacated, thus preventing loss of lives. He added that 35 to 40 other buildings had also become vulnerable and some of these were on the verge of collapsing. Notices had been issued to get these buildings vacated as well.

Garg said that the affected families would be provided shelter in relief camps or government buildings. He added that the relief and rehabilitation work was underway.

The collapsed buildings belonged to Mahesh Kumar, Vidya Negi, Shashi Bala, Suresh Kumar, Chiranji Lal, Khem Prakash, Layak Ram and Tule Ram. The buildings of Upenderkant Mishra and Fakeer Chand Verma suffered major damage and are on the verge of collapsing.

Garg said that technical experts would assess the damage caused for the long-term restoration and rehabilitation of the area.

