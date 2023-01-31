Landslide on Paonta-Shillai NH-707 hits traffic

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 30

Traffic remained disrupted on the NH-707 for hours after a landslide at Simbaldhar in Shillai subdivision today.

Since the highway is being widened, the vertical cutting of hills has made it prone to landslides. Residents travelling towards Paonta Sahib, Sataun and other areas were inconvenienced. “Heavy rain that lashed the area since last evening led to a landslide at Simbaldhar, which has become vulnerable due to the cutting of hilly slopes for widening the highway,” said Kafota SDM Rakesh Verma.

Vehicles queued up on both sides of the NH as loose boulders and muck moved down the hill. It took several hours to clear the road.

