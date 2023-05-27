Landslide-prone areas to have retaining walls

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 26

A meeting among the NHAI officers, Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti members and other stakeholders was held recently to discuss various issues related to NH-3 and NH-305.

DC Ashutosh Garg, who presided over the meeting, issued instructions about maintaining quality in tarring and other works. He instructed the NHAI officials to complete the work of retaining walls at Deodhar and other landslide-prone places before the onset of monsoon.

NHAI project director said a team from the IIT-Ropar had inspected the Deodhar and other landslide-prone areas and submitted a detailed report regarding the mishaps taking place on the NH. He said an estimate of Rs 25 crore had been prepared for constructing retaining walls at these places so that landslides could be prevented.

The DC directed the NHAI officials to explore the possibility of constructing footbridges at identified places so that the people of the area do not face any difficulty in crossing the road. He directed them to make drains along the highway from the Gammon bridge to Manali. He also gave instructions to install highway light blinkers at the identified places and asked them to explore the possibilities of making an overbridge or underbridge at Kanyal Chowk.

Garg instructed the officers to complete the patch work on the NH-305 till Banjar and told PWD officials to widen the road wherever possible.