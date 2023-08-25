Landslide shuts Solan-Rajgarh road

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 24

The Solan-Rajgarh road was closed for vehicular traffic today following a landslide near Giripul this morning.

The closure of the road hit the movement of vehicular traffic coming from Shimla and Sirmaur districts towards Solan, including apple-laden trucks. The vehicles carrying essential items like milk, groceries and newspapers too could not go to Rajgarh from Solan. Patients from nearby areas of Sirmaur also use the road to avail medical facilities in Solan.

The staff of the Public Works Department was rushed to the site to clear the road as being a key road which connects Rajgarh to Solan and Chandigarh, it is used by a large number of people.

Meanwhile, the key Renuka Ji-Sataun road was opened for vehicular traffic in Sirmaur district. It was a major relief to the residents as private buses carrying villagers plied on the road. Large quantities of muck had fallen on the road near Ambon Khala yesterday following which it was closed for traffic.

The Parwanoo-Dharampur national highway-5 through Chakki Mor was, however, opened for traffic following removal of the debris. Men and machines were deputed round the clock to lift the debris.

In another development, SP Baddi, Mohit Chawla, today prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles as well as slow moving vehicles like trucks, trailers, tractors, earth excavation machines to ply on the Red Light Chowk, Baddi, Sikka Hotel, toll tax barrier, Lakkar depot bridge, Jharmajri, Barotiwala and Baddi between 7:30 am and 10:30 AM and 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

