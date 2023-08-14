6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 14

Six people have died in Mandi district so far due to rain disaster at various places.

The death toll might increase further, said DC Arindam Chaudhary on Monday.

Heavy rain for the past three days has led to death and destruction in Mandi district, where several villages at Balh valley came under water and a few houses were badly damaged.

Due to landslides, two houses and a cowshed were damaged at Majhvar village, where two people are said to be missing.

A flash flood occurred between 6 Miles and 7 Miles on the Chandigarh-Manali highway, where a few vehicles were washed away. Due to threat to the nearby houses in the area, around 70 people were stranded. Due to road blockade on both sides, locals are finding it difficult to move to safer places.

Following frequent landslides, the district administration is finding it difficult to reach these areas.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway has been shut for traffic between Mandi and Kullu since Friday, while alternative routes between Mandi and Kullu were also blocked due to landslides on Monday.

An 80-year-old woman was buried under debris at Bhdrana village in the district on Monday as her house collapsed following a landslide.

A 22-year-old youth died at his house at Malvana village following a landslide.

The Pathankot highway is also shut for traffic due to a landslide at Gumma in Mandi. The road to Prashar is blocked, following which a few tourists are stranded in the area.

Meanwhile, eight members of a family were buried under debris in a house collapse following a landslide at Chalahar village under Segli panchayat in the district on Monday.

#Mandi