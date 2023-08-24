Landslides force vehicles off roads in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 23

Traffic movement on 13 roads in Shimla city came to a standstill today due to incessant rain, landslides and uprooted trees. Many vehicles were damaged due to landslides and uprooted trees. Landslide debris also fell on the railway yard at the Shimla station and a road reportedly caved in. As a safety measure, a few areas were vacated in the city.

Three vehicles and a truck were buried under a major landslide in the Kanlog area. Landslides and uprooted trees blocked roads and damaged houses and vehicles of residents at 12 locations in the city, bringing traffic movement to a complete halt.

The police said of the total 13 roads blocked due to landslides in various parts of the city, 10 were restored by evening. Several houses in Krishna Nagar, Sangti and Bhattakuffer areas were vacated and residents moved to safer locations. Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has forecast heavy rainfall tomorrow as well.

Several roads in the city, namely Tutikandi-Fagli-Khalini, Khalini-BCS-Vikasnagar, Mehli-Shanan-Bhattakuffer, Mehli-Shoghi, Kennedy-Annadale, Victory Tunnel-Kaithu, Boileauganj-Summer Hill, Chotta Shimla- Sanjauli and Navbahar-Jakhu etc., remained closed due to landslides and uprooted trees. A majority of these were restored by the evening.

#Shimla