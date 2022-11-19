Landslip hits traffic on Paonta-Shillai national highway

Tribune News Service

solan, November 18

The Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway (NH-707) remained closed for three hours after boulders and debris fell on it at Bohrad village around 5 am today.

As the work to widen the highway is underway, landslides occur every now and then. Residents rued that despite informing the staff of the private company engaged in widening the highway, they took nearly three hours to clear the road. The vehicular traffic was put on hold and commuters going towards Dehradun and Chandigarh were inconvenienced.

As only a few arterial roads were available to reach their destinations, residents had to wait for three hours before the highway was cleared. Being a fragile rocky terrain, such incidents have become a routine on the highway since the widening work had begun last year. Vehicles are lined up on both sides of the highway after landslides.

Kafota SDM Rakesh Verma said locals had informed them about the highway blockade at Bohrad this morning following which the staff of the private company widening the road was directed to clear it.

He said the company staff would be directed to act immediately during such exigencies so that the residents do not face any hindrance in commuting.

A meeting was held over a month ago to ensure speedy action by the company employees during such exigencies.