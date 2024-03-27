Landslip kills two from Punjab

UNA, MARCH 26
Two persons were killed and seven others injured after they were hit by debris from a landslide during the Hola Mohalla fair in Mairi village of Amb subdivision in Una district on Monday. While one injured person belonged to Haryana, the remaining hailed from different parts of Punjab.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bhatia, the devotees had come to participate in the Hola Mohalla at Dera Baba Badbhag Singh in Mairi village. As per the tradition, after paying obeisance at the dera, the devotees take a bath at Charan Ganga. Due to the rush of devotees, the local administration has installed multiple overhead pipelines which continuously pour water on the devotees moving below them.
At about 5 am on Monday, some rocks broke loose from a hillock under which the devotees were bathing. The debris killed two persons, who were identified as Billa, son of Kewal Singh from Faridkot, and Balbir Chand, son of Batna Ram, a resident of Faridpur in Jalandhar district.
Three seriously injured persons were admitted to the Una district hospital. After the incident, the
district administration ordered the closure of Charan Ganga site.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...