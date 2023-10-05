Langoors frequenting road to IIAS

Astrong presence of langoors can be witnessed on the road leading to the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla. Even though the langoors aren't as aggressive as the monkeys, the tourists visiting the city feel scared of them. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest.

Ranjna, Delhi

Wastage of power at Secretariat

Wastage of electricity seems to be going on unchecked at the Secretariat. Most of the times, even when an officer is not in his office, the lights there are not switched off. Wasting electricity cannot be justified in any way. The authorities concerned should ensure that lights and other appliances are switched off when not in use.

Raghav, Shimla

Dhalli-Tutikandi road damaged

The Dhalli-Tutikandi road, especially towards Bhattakuffar from Mehli, is filled with potholes. The state of the road at some stretches is so poor that it becomes difficult for the commuters to cross through, especially when there is a vehicle coming from the opposite side. The authorities concerned should get it repaired on priority.

Praveen, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Shimla