Langoors frequenting road to IIAS

Astrong presence of langoors can be witnessed on the road leading to the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla. Even though the langoors aren't as aggressive as the monkeys, the tourists visiting the city feel scared of them. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest.
Ranjna, Delhi
Wastage of power at Secretariat
Wastage of electricity seems to be going on unchecked at the Secretariat. Most of the times, even when an officer is not in his office, the lights there are not switched off. Wasting electricity cannot be justified in any way. The authorities concerned should ensure that lights and other appliances are switched off when not in use.
Raghav, Shimla
Dhalli-Tutikandi road damaged
The Dhalli-Tutikandi road, especially towards Bhattakuffar from Mehli, is filled with potholes. The state of the road at some stretches is so poor that it becomes difficult for the commuters to cross through, especially when there is a vehicle coming from the opposite side. The authorities concerned should get it repaired on priority.
Praveen, Shimla
