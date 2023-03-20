Langurs damage railing at Mall Road in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Langurs damage railing at Mall Road

Langurs have broken a railing at the Mall Road near the Lift in Shimla city. Unlike monkeys, langurs usually don’t enter the city. The Forest Department should take measures to ensure that langurs don’t become frequent visitors to the city. Rajan, Shimla

Traffic jams near panchrukhi irk commuters

Traffic jams on the road leading to Ghad via Majhernu near Panchrukhi in Palampur cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The government should widen this road and locals should also come forward and voluntarily give some land along the existing road for its widening. Anil Vyas, Panchrukhi

Non-functional water ATM

A water ATM was installed near the office of HP Technical Education Board in Dari area of Dharamsala. But, it has been non-functional for a long time. This is a waste of public money. The government should make this water ATM functional at the earliest. Lek Raj Mahajan, Dharamsala