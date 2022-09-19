Lanslip holds up traffic for 8 hours on Mandi-Kullu road

Mandi, September 18
The Mandi-Kullu road was restored to traffic via Kataula in Mandi district after about eight hours today.
This road was blocked to traffic between Mandi and Kullu during morning hours due to a landslide at Kamand. As a result, traffic had been suspended for hours between Mandi and Kullu.
The Chandigarh-Manali highway was, however, open to traffic between Mandi and Kullu. So the traffic was diverted on this highway.
The police said that soon after the landslide, the Public Works Department engaged its workforce and machinery to restore the road to traffic at Kamand. The debris has now been cleared and the road is open for traffic.
The Mandi-Kullu road via Kataula is an alternative route between the two towns. This road is fit only for the movement of light vehicles.
