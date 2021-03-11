Laparoscopic surgery at Nurpur Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 14

Residents of the town and its neighbouring sub-divisions in Kangra and Chamba districts won’t have to shell thousands of rupees to get laparoscopic surgeries at private hospitals as they can now avail the facility at the Nurpur Civil Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sushil Sharma, said surgeon Praveen Sharma have recently joined at the hospital and he would be performing such keyhole surgeries. This will benefit residents of Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora sub-division of Kangra district and Bhatiyat sub-division of Chamba district. One such procedure of laparoscopic cholecystectomy was performed successfully on Friday at the hospital.

Sharma said presently the hospital, which was recently upgraded into a 200-bed facility, had a strength of 26 doctors, including 12 specialists, against the sanctioned 34 posts.