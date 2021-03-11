Laparoscopic surgery at Nurpur Civil Hospital

Nurpur, August 14
Residents of the town and its neighbouring sub-divisions in Kangra and Chamba districts won’t have to shell thousands of rupees to get laparoscopic surgeries at private hospitals as they can now avail the facility at the Nurpur Civil Hospital.
Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sushil Sharma, said surgeon Praveen Sharma have recently joined at the hospital and he would be performing such keyhole surgeries. This will benefit residents of Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur and Indora sub-division of Kangra district and Bhatiyat sub-division of Chamba district. One such procedure of laparoscopic cholecystectomy was performed successfully on Friday at the hospital.
Sharma said presently the hospital, which was recently upgraded into a 200-bed facility, had a strength of 26 doctors, including 12 specialists, against the sanctioned 34 posts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission