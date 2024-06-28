Kullu: Larji dam gates to open on June 30, people warned to remain vigilant

Kullu, June 27
Mandi SDM Omkant Thakur said water would be released after opening the gates of the Larji Hydroelectric Project from 6 am on June 30 to July 1 to remove the silt deposited in the dam.
He appealed to the residents and tourists to not go near the banks of Beas River during this period and not to leave their livestock there, as the water level might increase downstream.
He also requested representatives of panchayati raj institutions of the areas concerned to make sure that the message reaches to all residents so that there is no loss of life and property. The SDM said all the necessary arrangements had been completed by the administration in view of the upcoming monsoon season.
“All the line departments have been instructed to remain alert and to provide all possible help to the people,” he added.
