Late Cong leader Pandit Sukh Ram’s grandson Aashray Sharma to join BJP soon

Mandi (HP), September 24
Late Union minister and Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma is all set to join the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh.
Aashray's father Anil Sharma, a BJP leader and Mandi Sadar MLA, told reporters that he was scheduled to join the saffron fold during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Saturday.
However, Modi's visit was cancelled due to inclement weather and he addressed those gathered at Paddal Maidan virtually.
A new date for Aashray's joining will be decided soon, Anil Sharma said in the presence Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Aashray had unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary elections on a Congress ticket in 2019.
