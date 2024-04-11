THE Kasumpti market area of Shimla is no stranger to late-evening traffic jams. During the day, police personnel are posted on both ends of the one-way road here. However, in the late evening hours, the police personnel leave and traffic snarls ensue. The authorities concerned should do something about this menace. —Rishab, Kasumpti (Shimla)

CT scan machine non-operational at IGMC

THE CT scan machine at IGMC has not been functioning for some time. Due to this, patients have to face a great deal of inconvenience. Every day, thousands of patients come to this hospital for treatment, and a machine being non-functional is not something they expect. The hospital management should replace the machine or get it repaired so that patients don’t suffer. —Kanika, Kotkhai (Shimla)

No drinking water in Khalini

MANY areas of the Khalini ward have not received drinking water for the past few days. Due to this, the area residents are greatly inconvenienced. It is getting very difficult to do even basic household chores due to the erratic water supply. The authorities concerned should ensure regular water supply in the area. —Kanta, Shimla

