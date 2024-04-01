‘Law must stand firm to save environment’

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 31

A one-day conference was held at Dharamshala on the subject ‘Towards Securing The Himalayas from Disaster’. The moderator of the talk was Sandeep Minhas.

Among the speakers included Guman Singh, Coordinator Himalaya Niti Abhiyan; Kulbhushan Upamanyu, president of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan. Soumya Dutta, former adviser member, UN Committee on Climate Technology and Network, was also present during the demand charter release along with Bimla Vishawpremi Parvatiya of Mahila Adhikar Manch, Dinesh Negi and Sumit Mahar Himdhara.

The initiative has been launched by The People for Himalaya Campaign comprising progressive groups, civil society organisations and activists of the region with the aim of securing the Himalayas from any future calamity.

With increasing industrialisation and commercial development, the assessment of land through Terrain Specific Disaster and Climate Risk Studies has to be done along with a moratorium of all the existing mega infrastructure projects.

During the talk held at Dharamsala, the speakers criticised the dilution of environmental laws that have endangered the ecology. Many organisations across India are supporting the cause for the wellbeing and sustenance of Himalayan heritage.

