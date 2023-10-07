Law & order situation worsens in Baddi-Barotiwala industrial belt

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 6

The industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) has emerged as the crime capital of the state with a series of firing incidents reported over the past few weeks.

Armed miscreants, of late, have become active. Nothing has been done to check the easy availability of illegal weapons despite the activities of interstate gangs coming to the fore.

A miscreant escaped after firing indiscriminately at a hotel near the interstate barrier at Baddi on September 6. He sought a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the hotelier, claiming he belonged to a dreaded interstate gang.

In another incident, three youths intimidated a contractor with a gun and sought money from him. Besides this, two brothers were brutally killed on the Swarghat-Nalagarh road by Punjab-based miscreants on August 10.

Cash worth lakhs was looted from an ATM of ICICI Bank on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway on September 19.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said he had directed the police to act tough against the perpetrators of crime. He said a check-post would soon become operational at the medical device park to maintain law and order.

