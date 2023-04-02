Law same for everyone: Satya Pal Jain on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

Senior BJP leader and lawyer Satya Pal Jain today said that the Congress was hesitating to approach a higher court, as it feared that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification case was weak and the final verdict could go against him.

Jain, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Law is the same for everyone and an exception cannot be made for Rahul Gandhi. The Congress’ protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is not Satyagraha but an insult of the Constitution, courts and the law system.” He added that legal cases were dealt with as per the law and were not influenced by protests and dharnas.

He said that the Congress, which has a battery of top lawyers, should go in for an appeal. “The Congress should not try to mislead people on the issue and unnecessarily link it to Gautam Adani or anyone else,” he added.

He said that the CJM court thrice gave Rahul Gandhi an option to apologise, which he did not do as a personal choice. He added that Congress leaders were preventing the truth from being known publicly. “Section 500 of the IPC clearly states that if any person insults (criminal defamation) an individual, then he can be given a sentence of two years. Similarly, under the Representation of People Act, he cannot contest elections for next six years,” he added.

Jain said that in 2013, the Supreme Court had ruled that when a common man was disqualified immediately then why should and an MLA or MP get three months’ time. “You have been punished by a court and not by the BJP,” he added.