Law varsity students hold protest, demand structured leave policy

Shimla, September 12

Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, today staged a protest demanding a structured medical leave policy and the removal of a clause from the HPNLU Act that allegedly restricts their academic freedom.

One of the main concerns raised by the students was the lack of a comprehensive policy regarding medical leave. They said that the university must implement a structured medical leave policy to safeguard their physical and mental well-being.

The students also demanded the removal of Clause 13.2 from the HPNLU Act. They alleged that the clause restricted their academic freedom and impeded their ability to actively participate in extra-curricular activities, moot court competitions and other essential aspects of holistic legal education.

They said the university administration had not expressed its willingness to engage in a dialogue and find a solution that benefits all stakeholders.

