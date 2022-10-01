Lawrence School gears up for 175th Founder's Day

Tribune News Service

Solan,September 30

Lawrence School, Sanawar, will celebrate its 175th Founder’s Day from October 2 to 4. The school will hold Annual Athletics Meet 2022 on October 3.

School Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “It’s a proud moment for the school. We pledge to take the school to greater heights.”

This year’s celebrations are special for the students, who graduated from the school in 1957, 1962, 1972 and 1997 as they will be commemorating their blue Sapphire, diamond, golden and silver jubilees, respectively.

The school alumni from various field such as industry, banking, politics and film industry are expected to attend the three-day event. Some of the alumni who will be attending the celebrations include MP Maneka Gandhi, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, photographer Dayanita Singh, actor Pooja Bedi, Lt Gen Malvindar Singh Shergill, and former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla.

#solan