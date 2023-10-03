 Lawrence School remembers Bapuji on 176th Founder’s Day : The Tribune India

  Lawrence School remembers Bapuji on 176th Founder's Day

Lawrence School remembers Bapuji on 176th Founder’s Day

Lawrence School remembers Bapuji on 176th Founder’s Day

Alumni of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, during a reunion on its 176th Founder’s Day.



Tribune News Service

Solan, October 2

A three-day-long event to commemorate the 176th year of its foundation began at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, today. The commenced on a meaningful note as the school paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

A moving tribute was paid to the great leader, who epitomised principles of truth and non-violence.

Chairman of the school management committee Major Sanjeev Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest. The student choir beautifully rendered Gandhi’s favourite hymns, “Abide With Me” and “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram”, setting a reverential tone for the event.

School head girl Ananaya Goyal delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the enduring relevance of Gandhi’s teachings. She said, “Bapu remains our beloved leader for his messages are relevant even today. It is indeed very difficult to follow the principles he lived by, but we, as students, understand the need to live by his ideals of truth and non-violence.”

School head boy Aarnav Thapa addressed the contemporary issues of violence, greed and revenge in today’s world. He quoted Gandhi, saying, “If we go for an eye for an eye, the whole world will go blind.”

In recognition of excellence in understanding and embodying Gandhi’s principles, some students were awarded certificates and trophies. The first prize was conferred upon Jaimukund Bhan, the second prize was awarded to Sana and the third prize to Prisha Gera.

Later in the day, alumni from 1998, 1973 and 1958 batches were welcomed for a reunion. A special chapel service was organised to honour the alumni.

The batch coordinators fondly reminisced about their school days, sharing memories of teachers who played a significant role in their upbringing.

As a gesture of gratitude and nostalgia, Sanawar hosted a grand dinner for these special batches, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebrating the enduring spirit of the school’s community.

The celebrations will present a variety of cultural performances, showcasing history, heritage and traditions of the school, over the next two days.

