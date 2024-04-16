Lawrence School Sanawar marks 177th Foundation Day

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 15

Lawrence School, Sanawar, kick-started its 177th Foundation Day celebrations on Saturday. At a thanksgiving special assembly, headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon read out the special prayer and lauded the efforts of three staff members in bringing out two publications titled ‘The Sanawar Handbook’ and ‘The Familiar Birds of Sanawar’.

He talked about the importance of integrity of character and exhorted everyone to do what was right.

Under the aegis of the Social Welfare Department, over 500 students engaged in ‘Shramdaan’ (volunteer labour) towards campus cleaning and nurturing nature on Sunday.

A student-led special assembly was organised to mark the Foundation Day on Monday, wherein students made a presentation on the 177-year journey of the school.

A quiz on the history of Sanawar was also held on the occasion.

Ten students were felicitated with ‘The Sanawar Reading Award’ for being outstanding readers.

Ayanna Soin and Keshav Goyal were awarded certificates of honour in the ‘Gold’ category. A special dinner and a social gathering to mark the Red Letter Day was also arranged for the community of learners.

Coinciding with its Foundation Day, the school also celebrated Himachal Day, where the students participated in a painting exhibition, multimedia competition, and a robotics and innovation competition.

On the sporting front, swimming, the Hodson Run and inter-house cricket matches were organised at the school.

Established in 1847 by Sir Henry Lawrence and his wife Honoria, the school is believed to be the world’s first co-educational boarding school.

The founder wanted to open an asylum for orphans of British soldiers to shelter them from the “debilitating effects of the tropical climate and the demoralising influence of barrack life”.

In 1853, the school was presented with the King’s Colour, one of seven schools and colleges ever to be honoured by the British Empire.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan