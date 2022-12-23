Laxity in spending funds, 28 panchayat pradhans get notice

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, DECEMBER 22

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal issued show-cause notices to elected pradhans of 28 gram panchayats of eight development blocks in Kangra district, including 10 in Nurpur and Nagrota Surian development blocks, last evening.

The district administration has taken action for not spending development funds approved for these panchayats under the 15th Finance Commission for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The panchayat pradhans have been directed to respond to the notices within 15 days. If they fail to give a satisfactory reply, further action can be taken against them under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act-1994.

Jindal said in the review meeting held two days ago with Block Development Officers (BDOs) it was confirmed that in 28 out of 814 gram panchayats of the district, funds approved for various public welfare schemes and development works under the 15th Finance Commission had not been utilised.

The panchayat pradhans had been directed to submit their replies at the DC office, Kangra, through their BDOs within 15 days.

Inquiries reveal that the show-cause notice had been served to pradhans of Bhali, Guler, Ludret, Maryana, Rajol and Vantungli gram panchayats in Nagrota Surian development block in Jawali sub division and Hathidhar, Khanni, Baduhi and Sukhar gram panchayat in Nurpur development block.

Besides, notices had also been served on gram panchayat Bharwana and Salera in development block Panchrukhi, gram panchayat Chanaur in development block Pragpur, gram panchayat Palotha and Rawa in development block Rait and Bhedu Mahadev in development block Sullah.

