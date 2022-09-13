Lease ending, Punjab to hand over Shanan power project: CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 12

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 61.2 crore and Rs 370 crore in the Drang and Jogindernagar Assembly constituencies of Mandi district, respectively. He added that the lease period of the Shanan power project with the Punjab Government would end next year and it would then be handed over to the Himachal Government.

He presided over a “Pragatisheel Himachal Sthapna ke 75 Varsh” programme at Hardgalu in the Drang constituency. He inaugurated a joint office building at Padhar built at a cost of Rs 17.88 crore, Civil Hospital building (Rs 8.15 crore), science block at Government College, Drang, (Rs 4.73 crore) and a Community Health Centre building at Nagawain (Rs 4.63 crore).

Thakur also inaugurated the residential building of the Community Health Centre at Nagwain built at a cost of Rs 61 lakh, Riggad nullah bridge (Rs 1.08 crore), Sakrayar khud bridge (Rs 88 lakh), footbridge over the Uhal river (Rs 87 lakh), Neuli-Tung road phase-II (Rs 7.97 crore), Neul-Budha Bingal-Triyambali road (Rs 4.04 crore), Shilha-bdhwani-Kathog road phase-II (Rs 3.01 crore), upgrade of the Katindi-Kashala road (Rs 7.05 crore), Jhandar-Lagdhar road (Rs 2.97 crore) and the Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan at Hardgalu (Rs 30 lakh).

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had achieved many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. “Unprecedented development has taken place in the state during the tenure of the present government. Efforts have been made for the overall development of each region of the state and every section of society. The government has provided every possible help to people during the Covid crisis,” he added.

He announced Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a sports ground in Government Senior Secondary School, Kufri, and the upgrade of Government Middle Schools at Khil and Futakhal to high schools.

He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 39 projects worth Rs 370 crore in the Jogindernagar constituency. Thakur, while addressing a meeting, said that the people of the state had made up their mind to vote the BJP to power again.