Lecture on computer-aided drug design at Shoolini University

Solan, August 29
Madhu Chopra, coordinator of the Bioinformatics Facility, at Dr BR Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research, University of Delhi, delivered a lecture on the “Paradigm shift in techniques for computer-aided drug design and development” at Shoolini University here.
It was part of the “Synergistic Training Utilising the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure” programme, which is being conducted in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology.
Madhu discussed the quantitative structure-activity relationship models and a case study of histone deacetylase PAN inhibitor and its role in cancer. She also discussed drug repurposing against SARS-CoV-2 and the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug design and discovery.
