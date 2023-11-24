Lecture on Constitution at law varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 23

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) organised a special lecture on “Epoch Making Journey of the Constitution of India during the last Seventy-Three Years” on the occasion of ‘Samvidhan Divas’ here today.

The Centre for Comparative Public Law (CCPL) and the Centre for Parliamentary Studies (CPS) of the HPNLU celebrated Samvidhan Divas. Prof R Venkata Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indian International University of Legal Education and Research, Goa, delivered the lecture.

Rao discussed the journey and dynamism of the Constitution post-Independence to current trends. He emphasised the need for students to learn the history of the making of our Constitution so as to be able to understand it.

Students took part in the celebrations and thanked Vice-Chancellor Nishtha Jaswal for organising the event. Prof SS Jaswal, Registrar, HP National Law University, presented a vote of thanks.

