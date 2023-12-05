Lecture on forest laws held

Shimla, December 4
The Centre for Environment and Disaster Management (CEDM) of Himachal Pradesh National Law University organised a special lecture on “Forest Laws: Concerns and Challenges”.
Divisional Forest Officer (Shimla) Krishan Kumar, who delivered the lecture, stressed the importance of forests in maintaining ecological balance. He specifically highlighted forest laws of the colonial era and also discussed the forest policy and laws of the post-Independence era.
Kumar also discussed the Forest Conservation Act, 1980; Indian Forest Act, 1927; and Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. Measures taken to regenerate forests and the rights of forest dwellers, with special focus on the state, were highlighted in the lecture.
