Lecture on India-China border issues

The Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, organised a lecture on ‘Western and Central Himalayan Borders Adjoining China’ in the context of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Prof Boaz Attilzi of American University, Washington, was the keynote speaker. Head of Department Harish Thakur shared his views on the historical border dispute between India and China. Attilzi made a special reference about the buffer zone in relation to the disputed areas and talked about the role of the inner buffer zone. In the concluding session, students also discussed America’s diplomatic relations and foreign policy in South Asia.

IGNOU exam forms

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the process for filling exam forms for the term-end examination to be held in December, 2022. The exam form can be submitted online for which the link is available on IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in. Eligible students may fill it till October 31. The process for admission in various Master Degree and Bachelor Degree programmes for the July-2022 session is also open, for which the last date has been extended till October 20. Admission forms can also be submitted online on the university’s website.

March on Mental Health Day

Students of the Department of Psychology, HPU, took out a march to make people aware of mental health issues on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on October 10. A street play was held on the occasion which highlighted problems faced by individuals having mental issues. The department also launched an Instagram page to connect with people facing mental issues.

