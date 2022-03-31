Lecture series at HPU

The Department of Law, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), organised the 5th Prof OP Chauhan Memorial Lecture Series here on Wednesday. Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal highlighted the contribution of Prof Chauhan and gave detailed guidelines for the uplift of the university and to prepare a plan for adopting National Educational Policy. He also announced two diploma courses, in taxation and cyber law, to be started in the coming sessions. Prof Nishtha Jaswal, distinguished speaker and Vice-Chancellor of National Law University of Himachal Pradesh, deliberated on the position of women and the law. She narrated examples of various cases and pointed out the trend-making landmark judgements.

Students to listen PM’s address

Jawahar Navodya, Nahan, has set up two communication centres to help students hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Per Charcha’ on April 1. The Principal said besides 496 students of the school, teaching and non-teaching staff would also listen to the address.

ABVP seeks completion of work

The ABVP unit of Evening College submitted a memorandum to the principal, demanding that the ongoing work at the college be completed as soon as possible. The student body also sought MA History course in the college and demanded that vacant posts of teachers and non-teaching staff be filled soon.