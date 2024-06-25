Lecturer booked for molesting student in Jawali

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 24

The father of a student of Class XI of Girls Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Jawali in Kangra district had filed a molestation complaint against a lecturer with the Child Helpline Number 1098 last Friday but the alleged accused was yet to be arrested. When the matter was brought to the notice of the SP, Nurpur, Ashok Ratan, he directed the Additional SP, Nurpur, to complete preliminary investigation and register an FIR against the accused school lecturer.

The SP said that following a complaint lodged by the father of the victim minor girl, the Jawali police registered an FIR under Section 354(A) and 506 of the IPC and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act 2012 against the accused. He added that the matter was being investigated. In the police complaint, the father alleged that the accused lecturer had been molesting minor girl students and threatening them.

