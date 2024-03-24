Lefroy win elocution contest at Shimla’s Auckland

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

The Lefroy house bagged the first position in an inter-house Hindi elocution competition that was held among the four houses — Durrant, French, Lefroy and Matthew houses — at Auckland House School for Boys here today. There was a tie between the participants of French and Mathew house and both were placed second, while Durrant house attained fourth position.

Ansh Chopra was adjudged the overall best speaker. Harsha, head of department, St Thomas’ School, Shimla, Shalini Suyal, HoD from Auckland House School, and VS Bhardwaj, senior teacher and HoD, Hindi, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, were the judges for the competition. The students were commended for their performances by all the three judges, who found the elocutions captivating and inspiring.

