Left homeless last monsoon, Dalit basti residents in Mandi fear the worst again

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 23

As the monsoon approaches, residents of the Dalit basti in Hiyun ward under Taniyar gram panchayat are fearing the worst grappling with difficult living conditions after last year’s monsoon left them homeless. Last year, on August 13, torrential rains triggered a landslide that rendered the basti unsafe, forcing 11 families to evacuate immediately. Exacerbated by bureaucratic delays and administrative neglect and unfulfilled promises of support from the state government, the situation remains grim.

Over the past 10 months, except for two families, all residents have been living in rented accommodations around Tihra, shouldering monthly rents ranging from Rs1,500 to Rs 3,000. Shockingly, the debris from last year’s landslide triggered by heavy rains still litter the area, posing a severe hazard as the monsoon rains loom once again.

Former Zila Parishad member Bhupender Singh lamented the apathy of local authorities and politicians towards the plight of these families. “The government had announced rent, ration, and land for housing, but bureaucratic hurdles have left these promises unfulfilled,” he stated. Despite assurances of action, no funds have been disbursed for rent, leaving families in financial distress.

“Efforts to relocate the basti to a safer location have not materislised, while promises made six months ago have not been kept. The onset of another monsoon season has intensified fear among residents, who feel abandoned by both the administration and their elected representatives,” he asserted.

Issuing a warning to the authorities, Singh declared a hunger strike starting June 30 if the unpaid rents of the affected families are not settled and if concrete plans for relocation and rehabilitation are not initiated. He underscored the urgent need for the administration to act responsibly and prioritise the welfare of these marginalised families.

Flood-affected Roop Lal, who lost his house in the rain disaster last year, stated he got the first installment of Rs 4 lakh from the state government for the construction of his house but without allotment of land, it was of no use. He stated that he wanted land for constructing his house so that he could use the relief amount provided by the state government.

Stating that the issue was under his consideration, SDM Dharampur Joginder Patiyal said, “I have referred cases of these affected families to the state government. As soon as we get funds, the amount will be disbursed among the affected families. Besides, we are in the process of providing them land at a safe place under Dharampur subdivision.”

