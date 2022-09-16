Legal aid clinic of Shimla law university adopts 4 panchayats

The Legal Aid Clinic of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, has adopted four panchayats for providing free legal aid services. The university signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the pradhans of these panchayats. Speaking on the occasion, University Vice-Chancellor Nishtha Jaswal said the MoU would serve as reminder for our duties towards empowering the masses. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vikash Gupta, who is Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Shimla, was the special guest on the occasion.

Government Polytechnic for Women, Kandaghat, celebrated the Engineers' Day with great enthusiasm. Archana Thakur, Engineer-in-Chief of the state Public Works Department, was the chief guest on the occasion. She shared her journey with the budding engineers and gave them tips to succeed in their career. A declaration and painting competition was organised and winners were felicitated by the chief guest.

Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Shimla, organised the annual function on Thursday, in which the play ‘Wizard of the OZ’ was enacted. Student of Classes VI to X participated in the various events held on the occasion. School principal praised the efforts of the students.

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at Kullu Convent School. Various competitions like calligraphy, essay, poems and slogan-writing were held on the occasion. A group dance was also presented by the students. The teachers highlighted the importance of hard work and Hindi language.

