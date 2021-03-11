Legal camp at highest village

KULLU, JUNE 10
A one-day legal awareness camp was organized under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the world’s highest Komic village in Langcha panchayat in Kaza subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti district today.
