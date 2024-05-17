Leh highway blocked, 350 stuck at Darcha

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 16

As many as 200 trucks and other heavy vehicles carrying various materials to Leh from the Manali side and more than 350 drivers, helpers and other people were stranded near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district today as the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha was still blocked due to heavy snowfall near Baralacha La.

Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, said that more than 350 drivers, helpers and other people were stranded after around 200 heavy vehicles and trucks were stopped at the Darcha police check post.

He said that the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha was blocked due to snowfall and the BRO was yet to restore it for heavy vehicles. The drivers reached near Darcha without the permission of the district administration, he added.

Rahul said, “This route will be restored by May 20 if weather conditions remain favourable. Therefore, truck and heavy vehicles coming to Leh should not precede beyond Manali.”

He said that the highway from Baralacha La to Killing Sarai was still blocked for heavy vehicles. He adde0d that only after Army vehicles pass through, the district administration would allow the movement of heavy vehicles on alternate days.

