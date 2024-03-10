Leopard attacks on the rise in Hamirpur district

Hamirpur, March 9
Leopard attacks against several people in various parts of Hamirpur district and their preying on dogs, goats and sheep have caused fear among the locals. On Friday, a pair of leopards (male and female) were sighted in the Gujrehra village of Chabutra gram panchayat of Hamirpur.
Ajay Kumar, a villager, said he had seen one of them sitting on a wall near his house. It started roaring when he saw people, he said. Kamlesh Kumar, another local, was injured in a leopard attack on Thursday when he was returning home from a function in Jol-Kohta village of Dhamrol Panchayat. The area lies adjacent to Trilokpur Badaihar forest.
Another person was attacked by a leopard in Jol village. The incidents have since struck fear among locals, especially the children, who are considered an easy prey for leopards.
In another incident, a leopard attacked a motorcyclist in the forest on the Sulangwan-Bharadi road in Hamirpur. A forest department spokesperson said it would send cages to all areas where leopards have often been seen roaming.
