Leopard hide seized in Solan

Solan, February 24
Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sirmaur police seized a leopard hide from an Uttarakhand resident during a naka laid near Becharbagh village in Sangrah sub-division last evening.
Renukaji DSP Shakti Singh said a leopard hide was found inside a carry bag held by a person near Becharbagh village. He has been identified as a resident of Sangledhar village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.
“He could not produce any permit to legally possess the hide. Since leopard falls under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a permit is required under section 40 to possess his hide.
“The hide was 189 cm in length and 124 cm in width from the rear legs and 119 cm from one forelegs,” informed Singh. Further probe was underway to know the origin of the hide and his antecedents were being looked into. Later, he was produced before a local court by the police. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...