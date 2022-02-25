Leopard hide seized in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 24

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sirmaur police seized a leopard hide from an Uttarakhand resident during a naka laid near Becharbagh village in Sangrah sub-division last evening.

Renukaji DSP Shakti Singh said a leopard hide was found inside a carry bag held by a person near Becharbagh village. He has been identified as a resident of Sangledhar village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.

“He could not produce any permit to legally possess the hide. Since leopard falls under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, a permit is required under section 40 to possess his hide.

“The hide was 189 cm in length and 124 cm in width from the rear legs and 119 cm from one forelegs,” informed Singh. Further probe was underway to know the origin of the hide and his antecedents were being looked into. Later, he was produced before a local court by the police. —