Leopard injures man, panic in Jakhu

Shimla, November 24

Vijay Thapa, returning home from work, was attacked by a leopard late last night at Jakhu here.

“The torch of my cellphone was on when I spotted a leopard sitting on the road. Before I could run away, the animal attacked me,” said Vijay, whose one hand and arm was injured severely.

Vijay struggled for almost five minutes to set himself free from the clutches of the leopard. Finally, he managed to free himself and run away.

“After reaching a safe place away from the jungle, I called my family who came and picked me in a car,” he said. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where he received treatment.

The incident has triggered panic in the area as people are now feeling scared to venture out in the dark. People residing in the area said this was not the first instance when a leopard had been spotted. They demanded that the Forest Department should lay a trap to catch the leopard. Many people return home late in the evening after working in shops or hotels, they added.

Incidents of leopards wandering into habitation increase during winters as animals venture out in search of food. In July last year, a five-year old girl was killed by a leopard in the Kanlog area of the town. A boy was also killed by a leopard on November 5 last year from near the Old Bus Stand area.

