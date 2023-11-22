Leopard on prowl, villagers in panic

Palampur, November 21
Residents of half a dozen villages in the Banuri area of Palampur are spending sleepless nights and are forced to move out of their houses in groups as a leopard is on the prowl in the area. Villagers with the help of the state forest department are making all efforts to trap the predator that created a panic in the area.
Residents said they were living in constant fear and were unable to do their routine work.
The forest department has deployed its trained staff in the area to locate and trap the animal but there has been no success till now. Palampur DFO Nitin Patil has issued safety guidelines to the villagers. He advised them not to leave their homes after 6 pm.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...