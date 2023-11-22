Leopard on prowl, villagers in panic

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 21

Residents of half a dozen villages in the Banuri area of Palampur are spending sleepless nights and are forced to move out of their houses in groups as a leopard is on the prowl in the area. Villagers with the help of the state forest department are making all efforts to trap the predator that created a panic in the area.

Residents said they were living in constant fear and were unable to do their routine work.

The forest department has deployed its trained staff in the area to locate and trap the animal but there has been no success till now. Palampur DFO Nitin Patil has issued safety guidelines to the villagers. He advised them not to leave their homes after 6 pm.

