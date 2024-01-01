Leopard trapped in snare rescued at Nurpur village

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 31

The state Forest Department, with the assistance of a rescue team from the Gopalpur zoo, Palampur, rescued a fully grown male leopard from a field at Bhogarwan village under the Rey range of Nurpur Forest Division Sunday evening.

The leopard had been trapped in a snare set up by unidentified persons in a field at the village. Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Amit Sharma, who got information about the feline at around 10 am, mobilised resources and requisitioned a team of veterinary doctors from the Gopalpur zoo led by veterinary doctor Anshul Chandel. The team rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped leopard after tranquilising it. The rescue operation lasted around six hours. According to information, the rescued leopard has been kept under observation at a ‘van thana’ at the Rey range. The DFO said if the leopard sustained no injuries, it would be released in the forest area, away from human habitations. If it had any injuries, it would be shifted to the Gopalpur zoo to receive treatment, he added.

He said statements of locals were being recorded. An FIR would be registered on Monday against the unidentified persons and further action would be taken against them as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

#Nurpur #Palampur