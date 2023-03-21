Leopard’s carcass found in Jawali

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 20

The carcass of an adult leopard was recovered from a community forest at Lahru village in Jawali tehsil of Kangra district today. Locals spotted the carcass and informed Forest Department officials, who took it into custody. The leopard was seven-feet long and aged around four years.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the leopard in the veterinary hospital at Jawali and eight pellets fired from a Mouser gun were retrieved from the wounds on the right side of the carcass. The animal was reportedly killed two days ago.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nurpur, Kuldeep Jamwal said that an FIR had been registered at Jawali police station against unidentified persons. He added that after the postmortem examination, the carcass was cremated under the supervision of a committee headed by the Forest Range Officer, Jawali, in this evening.