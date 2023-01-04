Leopards on the prowl, create panic among Jawali residents

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JANUARY 3

The residents of Rajol village and its surrounding villages in Kotla belt of Jawali sub division in Kangra district have been spending sleepless nights for the past one week as a pair of leopards is on the prowl in the area.





The villagers are living in fear as leopards have attacked their livestock on a couple of occasion. The leopards have forced the locals to remain indoors after the sunset.

KD Himachali, ex-pradhan of Rajol gram panchayat, said the leopards had killed two goats and two pet dogs. He said saving livestock from leopard attacks had become a challenge for the residents.

As per information, Baggu, a resident of Devi ka Lahar in Rajol gram panchayat, who is working in the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project, had a providential escape. When he was returning home late last evening he found a leopard close to his house. He ran and entered his house. Pushpa Devi, pradhan of Rajol gram panchayat, said that he had contacted a senior official of the forest department and appealed that the leopards be trapped keeping in view life threat to livestock and human beings.

When contacted, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nurpur, said that he had also got information about the presence of leopards and had directed Range Officer concerned to visit the affected village to carry out a recce with the assistance of villagers and cage the leopards. He also cautioned the panchayat residents not to leave their homes after dawn.

