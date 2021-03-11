Let CBI probe constable recruitment scam: Himachal LoP Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 6

Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition, today said the police constable recruitment scam should be investigated by the CBI, as the police were allegedly involved in this scam.

Govt forced to take drastic step: LoP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was not in favour of cancelling the paper but the government was forced to do so after it was established that those selected had bought the paper for about Rs 8 lakh. — Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of opposition

Agnihotri, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “An attempt is being made to cover up the scam by constituting a special investigation team (SIT) whose members are also involved in the paper printing process”.

He alleged that the big fish were involved in the scam and they should be exposed by referring the case to the CBI. “As many as 74,000 aspirants had appeared in this exam whose faith has been shaken in the system. Nearly 11 lakh youth of the state are being cheated by backdoor appointment as outsource demployees,” he said.

Agnihotri alleged that a nexus between the police and politicians had led to paper leak. He said that the case would be re-opened and thoroughly enquired if the Congress forms government in the state.

“The Chief Minister, who also heads the Home Department, has lost the moral right to remain in power,” he said.

He said that it appears a paper leak gang was operating in the state where a paper was sold for about Rs 8 lakh. He alleged that had the 2020 scam been investigated properly, this paper leak case would not have happened. The government had cancelled the paper to hush up the case.

He alleged that when the aspirants from Arki had informed about the paper leak weeks ago, the complainants were intimidated and silenced. He said incompetent candidates were selected.

Anihotri said that at least 36 aspirants bought the leaked paper, as per the initial probe. The entire information like those involved in the leak, whether they belonged to the Police Department or were outsiders should be exposed. This was the second police scam since 2020, which indicated that corruption was prevailing.

