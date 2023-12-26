‘Letter of award’ issued for ropeway to Una temple

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 25

To start the work of the passenger ropeway to Mata Chintpurni temple in Una district, the government recently handed over the ‘’Letter of Award’’ for the development of the project to the Managing Director of M/s Sky Himalayas Ropeways Private Ltd.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion. He said a 1.1-km aerial ropeway would be constructed with an outlay of Rs 76.50 crore. This modern transportation system would transport 700 passengers per hour in each direction, significantly enhancing the overall pilgrim experience. It will also provide direct and indirect employment to the youth.

The Chintpurni temple is of immense historical and spiritual significance and is recognised as one of the most sacred Shaktipeeths of Himachal Pradesh, said CM Sukhu.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Rural Development and Panchayats Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Cabinet minister Yadvinder Goma, HP Tourism Development Corporation chairman Raghubir Singh Bali, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Kishori Lal and Sanjay Awasthi were also present.

